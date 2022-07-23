Textbook Question
Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
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Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
Which of the following adjectives best describes a surgical procedure that is free of microbial contaminants?
a. Disinfected
b. Sanitized
c. Degermed
d. Aseptic
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?
Compare and contrast the action of alcohols, halogens, and oxidizing agents in controlling microbial growth.
Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.