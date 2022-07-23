Hyperthermophilic prokaryotes may remain viable in canned goods after commercial sterilization. Why is this situation not dangerous to consumers?
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 12
Why are alcohols more effective in a 70% solution than in a 100% solution?
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1
Understand that alcohols, such as ethanol or isopropanol, act as disinfectants primarily by denaturing proteins and disrupting cell membranes of microorganisms.
Recognize that water plays a crucial role in the protein denaturation process because it facilitates the unfolding of proteins, making alcohol more effective at penetrating and disrupting microbial cells.
Note that in a 100% alcohol solution, the lack of water limits the ability of alcohol to denature proteins effectively, as proteins require some water to unfold properly.
In a 70% alcohol solution, the presence of water enhances the penetration of alcohol into the cell and promotes protein denaturation, leading to more efficient microbial killing.
Therefore, the optimal antimicrobial activity of alcohols occurs at around 70% concentration because it balances the presence of alcohol and water to maximize protein denaturation and cell membrane disruption.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mechanism of Alcohol as a Disinfectant
Alcohols kill microorganisms primarily by denaturing proteins and dissolving lipids in cell membranes, leading to cell lysis. Their effectiveness depends on their ability to penetrate the cell and disrupt vital structures.
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Role of Water in Alcohol Solutions
Water is essential in alcohol solutions because it facilitates protein denaturation by helping alcohol penetrate microbial cells more effectively. A 70% alcohol solution contains enough water to slow evaporation and enhance microbial cell penetration.
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Evaporation Rate and Contact Time
Pure (100%) alcohol evaporates quickly, reducing contact time with microbes and thus its effectiveness. A 70% solution evaporates more slowly, allowing prolonged exposure and better microbial killing.
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