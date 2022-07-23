Textbook Question
Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
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Describe five physical methods of microbial control.
Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?
Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?
Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?
Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?
a. Pasteurization
b. Antisepsis
c. Sterilization
d. Sanitization
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist
d. All of the above are correct