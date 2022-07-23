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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 4
Chapter 9, Problem 4

The microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of:
a. A detergent
b. An antiseptic
c. Sanitization techniques
d. All of the above

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1
Understand the concept of microbial death rate: it refers to the rate at which microorganisms are killed under specific conditions.
Recognize that microbial death rate is a key measure to evaluate how effective an agent or process is at killing microbes.
Consider the options: detergents, antiseptics, and sanitization techniques all aim to reduce or eliminate microbial populations.
Since microbial death rate measures the killing effectiveness, it applies to all these agents and methods that reduce microbial numbers.
Therefore, microbial death rate is used to measure the effectiveness of detergents, antiseptics, and sanitization techniques collectively.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Death Rate

Microbial death rate refers to the rate at which microorganisms are killed over time under specific conditions. It is a key measure to evaluate how quickly and effectively an agent or process reduces microbial populations.
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Antiseptics and Detergents

Antiseptics are chemical agents applied to living tissues to inhibit or kill microbes, while detergents are cleaning agents that remove dirt and microbes from surfaces. Both are tested for their ability to reduce microbial load, often using microbial death rate as a metric.
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Sanitization Techniques

Sanitization involves processes that reduce microbial numbers on surfaces to safe levels, often in food or healthcare settings. Measuring microbial death rate helps assess the effectiveness of these techniques in lowering microbial contamination.
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Describe five physical methods of microbial control.

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Why is it necessary to use strong disinfectants in areas exposed to tuberculosis patients?

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Why do warm disinfectant chemicals generally work better than cool ones?

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Why are Gram-negative bacteria more susceptible to heat than Gram-positive bacteria?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms best describes the disinfecting of cafeteria plates?

a. Pasteurization

b. Antisepsis

c. Sterilization

d. Sanitization

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?

a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage

b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting

c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist

d. All of the above are correct

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