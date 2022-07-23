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Ch. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial Growth
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 7 - Fundamentals of Microbial GrowthProblem 5
Chapter 7, Problem 5

Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.

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1
Step 1: Understand the process of binary fission. Binary fission is an asexual reproduction method used primarily by prokaryotes, where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): "It generates genetically diverse daughter cells." Since binary fission produces clones, the daughter cells are genetically identical, not diverse. This suggests option (a) might be false.
Step 3: Review option (b): "It is an asexual form of reproduction." This is true because binary fission does not involve the exchange or recombination of genetic material.
Step 4: Consider option (c): "It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide." This is true, as binary fission is the primary division method for bacteria and archaea.
Step 5: Evaluate options (d) and (e): (d) states that binary fission leads to exponential population growth, which is correct because each division doubles the number of cells; (e) states that division in a single plane can form chains of bacteria, which is also true as seen in streptococci.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binary Fission

Binary fission is an asexual reproduction process used by prokaryotes where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells. It involves DNA replication followed by cell division, ensuring the offspring are clones of the parent.
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Binary Fission

Genetic Diversity in Prokaryotes

Unlike sexual reproduction, binary fission does not generate genetic diversity because it produces identical copies. Genetic variation in prokaryotes arises mainly through mutations or horizontal gene transfer, not through binary fission itself.
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Population Growth and Cell Arrangement

Binary fission leads to exponential population growth as each division doubles the number of cells. When division occurs in a single plane, cells remain attached, forming chains, which is common in some bacterial species like Streptococcus.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.

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Textbook Question

In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?

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Textbook Question

Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?

a. Manual cell counts

b. Measuring dry weight of cells

c. Viable plate count

d. Measuring biochemical activity

e. Coulter counter

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Textbook Question

After performing the streak plate method, what feature(s) would you look for on the agar plate to determine if you have a pure culture?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pathogens would hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a treatment that increases the level of dissolved oxygen in tissues, most likely ward off? Select all that apply.

a. Anaerobic thermophile

b. Anaerobic mesophile

c. Facultative anaerobic thermophile

d. Facultative anaerobic mesophile

e. Microaerophilic mesophile

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Textbook Question

If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?

a. Halophilic adjustment

b. Osmotic concentration

c. Lysis

d. Plasmolysis

e. Nothing

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