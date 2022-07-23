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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 22
Chapter 5, Problem 22

Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.

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Identify the two main stages of protein synthesis, which are fundamental processes in molecular biology.
Recall that protein synthesis involves decoding genetic information to build proteins, starting with the creation of messenger RNA (mRNA) from DNA.
Recognize that the first stage is called transcription, where the DNA sequence is copied into mRNA.
Understand that the second stage is translation, where the mRNA sequence is used to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain (protein) at the ribosome.
Summarize that the two main stages of protein synthesis are transcription and translation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription

Transcription is the first stage of protein synthesis where the DNA sequence of a gene is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). This process occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and involves RNA polymerase binding to DNA to synthesize a complementary RNA strand.
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04:16
Initiation of Transcription

Translation

Translation is the second stage of protein synthesis where the mRNA sequence is decoded by ribosomes to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain. Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules bring specific amino acids corresponding to codons on the mRNA, forming a protein.
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Introduction to Translation

Role of mRNA and Ribosomes

mRNA serves as the template carrying genetic information from DNA to ribosomes, the cellular machinery that facilitates translation. Ribosomes read the mRNA codons and coordinate the addition of amino acids, ensuring accurate protein assembly.
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Prokaryotic Ribosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following is a schematic of the parent DNA that is about to be repli­cated. Which side of the pictured DNA molecule (A or B) would be the leading side? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.

a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

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Textbook Question

Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.

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Textbook Question

Use the genetic code table in the chapter and the DNA sequence below to answer the following questions:

3'-TACATAAAATAATGGCGTTCTATT-5'

a. What would the mRNA sequence be, based on the provided DNA sequence?

b. What would the corresponding polypeptide sequence be for this DNA sequence?

c. What tRNA anticodon loop would correspond to the third codon of the mRNA?

d. What would the mRNA and polypeptide sequences be if the second adenine in the DNA was deleted?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is produced by transcription?

a. mRNA

b. Protein

c. DNA

d. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Quorum sensing helps cells _______.

a. mutate

b. form biofilms

c. carry out transduction

d. copy their DNA

e. perform conjugation

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