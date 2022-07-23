The following is a schematic of the parent DNA that is about to be replicated. Which side of the pictured DNA molecule (A or B) would be the leading side? Explain your answer.
Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.
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Key Concepts
Transcription
Translation
Role of mRNA and Ribosomes
In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.
a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.
Use the genetic code table in the chapter and the DNA sequence below to answer the following questions:
3'-TACATAAAATAATGGCGTTCTATT-5'
a. What would the mRNA sequence be, based on the provided DNA sequence?
b. What would the corresponding polypeptide sequence be for this DNA sequence?
c. What tRNA anticodon loop would correspond to the third codon of the mRNA?
d. What would the mRNA and polypeptide sequences be if the second adenine in the DNA was deleted?
Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above
Quorum sensing helps cells _______.
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation