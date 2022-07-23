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Ch. 5 - Genetics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 5 - GeneticsProblem 20
Chapter 5, Problem 20

Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.

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1
Understand the context of the question: it is asking for the term used to describe cells that are capable of taking up foreign DNA from their environment.
Recall the concept of transformation in microbiology, which is a process where cells incorporate external genetic material.
Identify the specific term used to describe cells that have the ability to undergo transformation.
The term is often used in molecular biology and microbiology when discussing genetic engineering or natural gene transfer.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is the adjective that describes cells capable of transformation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Transformation

Cell transformation refers to the process by which a cell takes up foreign genetic material from its environment and incorporates it into its own genome, leading to a genetic change. This is a key mechanism in bacterial genetics and biotechnology.
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Competent Cells

Competent cells are bacterial cells that have the ability to take up extracellular DNA during transformation. Competence can be natural or artificially induced in the lab to facilitate genetic engineering.
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Mechanisms of DNA Uptake

DNA uptake during transformation involves specific cellular machinery that recognizes and transports DNA across the cell membrane. Understanding these mechanisms helps explain how genetic material is integrated and expressed in recipient cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.

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Textbook Question

Select all the true statements about repressible operons:

a. By default they are on until turned off.

b. An example is the lactose operon.

c. An example is the arginine operon.

d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.

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Textbook Question

In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.

a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule

c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule

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Textbook Question

Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.

a. Conjugation

b. Transposons

c. Transduction

d. DNA proofreading

e. Specialized transduction

f. Excision repair

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is produced by transcription?

a. mRNA

b. Protein

c. DNA

d. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Quorum sensing helps cells _______.

a. mutate

b. form biofilms

c. carry out transduction

d. copy their DNA

e. perform conjugation

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