Protein synthesis occurs in two main stages: ___________ and ___________.
Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.
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Key Concepts
Cell Transformation
Competent Cells
Mechanisms of DNA Uptake
Select all the true statements about repressible operons:
a. By default they are on until turned off.
b. An example is the lactose operon.
c. An example is the arginine operon.
d. A repressor must bind to the operator in order for the operon to be turned off.
In Griffith's classical experiments on transformation, which of the following scenarios led to a dead mouse? Select all that apply.
a. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
b. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule
c. Infecting the mouse with a heat-killed strain of S. pneumoniae that makes a capsule and a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
d. Infecting the mouse with a living strain of S. pneumoniae that cannot make a capsule
Which of the following helps to prevent mutations? Select all that apply.
a. Conjugation
b. Transposons
c. Transduction
d. DNA proofreading
e. Specialized transduction
f. Excision repair
Which of the following is produced by transcription?
a. mRNA
b. Protein
c. DNA
d. None of the above
Quorum sensing helps cells _______.
a. mutate
b. form biofilms
c. carry out transduction
d. copy their DNA
e. perform conjugation