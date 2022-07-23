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Ch. 6 - Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

The term trace elements refers to
a. The elements CHONPS.
b. Vitamins.
c. Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur.
d. Small mineral requirements.
e. Toxic substances.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'trace elements' in the context of microbiology. Trace elements are minerals required by organisms in very small amounts for various biochemical functions.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) CHONPS refers to the major elements Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur, which are macronutrients, not trace elements.
Step 3: Recognize that vitamins (option b) are organic compounds, not elements, so they are not classified as trace elements.
Step 4: Note that nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur (option c) are also macronutrients needed in larger amounts, not trace elements.
Step 5: Identify that 'small mineral requirements' (option d) correctly describes trace elements, as they are minerals needed in minute quantities essential for enzyme function and other cellular processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trace Elements in Microbiology

Trace elements are minerals required by microorganisms in very small amounts for essential enzymatic and metabolic functions. They differ from macronutrients like carbon or nitrogen, which are needed in larger quantities.
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Macronutrients vs Micronutrients

Macronutrients such as CHONPS (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, sulfur) are needed in large amounts, while micronutrients, including trace elements, are required in minute quantities but are vital for growth and metabolism.
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Role of Trace Elements in Enzyme Function

Trace elements often act as cofactors for enzymes, enabling catalytic activity and stability. Examples include iron, zinc, and copper, which assist in redox reactions and other cellular processes.
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Related Practice
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A pastry chef accidentally inoculated a cream pie with six S. aureus cells. If S. aureus has a generation time of 60 minutes, how many cells would be in the cream pie after 7 hours?

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Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:

Medium 2 is:

a. Selective

b. Differential

c. Both selective and differential

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following temperatures would most likely kill a mesophile?

a. -50℃

b. 0℃

c. 9℃

d. 37℃

e. 60℃

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Nitrogen and phosphorus added to beaches following an oil spill encourage the growth of natural oil-degrading bacteria. Explain why the bacteria do not grow if nitrogen and phosphorus are not added.

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By deep-freezing, bacteria can be stored without harm for extended periods. Why do refrigeration and freezing preserve foods?

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Textbook Question

Assume you inoculated 100 facultatively anaerobic cells onto nutrient agar and incubated the plate aerobically. You then inoculated 100 cells of the same species onto nutrient agar and incubated the second plate anaerobically. After incubation for 24 hours, you should have

a. more colonies on the aerobic plate.

b. more colonies on the anaerobic plate.

c. the same number of colonies on both plates.

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