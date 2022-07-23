Textbook Question
Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
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Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
Complete the following table.
By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?