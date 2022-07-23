Textbook Question
Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
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Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
Complete the following table.
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. Conidiophore formation
b. Conidiospore germination
c. Ascus opening
d. Ascospore formation
e. Conidiospore release
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?