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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 5
Chapter 12, Problem 5

Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?

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Start by defining cellular slime molds: these are amoeboid protists that exist as individual cells during most of their life cycle but can aggregate to form a multicellular structure when conditions become unfavorable.
Next, define plasmodial slime molds: these exist as a large, multinucleate single cell called a plasmodium, which moves and feeds as one continuous mass without cell division.
Compare their survival strategies: cellular slime molds survive adverse conditions by aggregating into a fruiting body that produces spores, which are resistant to harsh environments and can germinate when conditions improve.
Explain how plasmodial slime molds survive: they form hardened structures called sclerotia by drying and thickening their plasmodium, allowing them to endure unfavorable conditions until moisture and nutrients return.
Summarize the key differences: cellular slime molds have a life cycle involving individual cells aggregating into a multicellular form for spore dispersal, while plasmodial slime molds remain as a multinucleate mass and survive by forming sclerotia.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Slime Molds

Cellular slime molds are unicellular amoeboid organisms that live independently but aggregate into a multicellular structure when food is scarce. Each cell retains its individuality during aggregation, forming a slug-like pseudoplasmodium that eventually produces spores for reproduction.
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Plasmodial Slime Molds

Plasmodial slime molds exist as a large, multinucleate single cell called a plasmodium, formed by repeated nuclear division without cell division. This plasmodium moves as a giant amoeba, engulfing food particles, and forms fruiting bodies to release spores under unfavorable conditions.
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Survival Strategies in Adverse Conditions

Cellular slime molds survive harsh environments by forming resistant spores after aggregation, while plasmodial slime molds form hardened structures called sclerotia. Both strategies protect the organism until favorable conditions return, enabling spore germination or plasmodium reactivation.
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