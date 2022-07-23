Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?

Textbook Question
Complete the following table.
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Complete the following table.
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.
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Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. Conidiophore formation
b. Conidiospore germination
c. Ascus opening
d. Ascospore formation
e. Conidiospore release
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?