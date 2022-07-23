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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 4
Chapter 12, Problem 4

Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.

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Start by defining lichens as symbiotic associations between fungi and photosynthetic partners, usually algae or cyanobacteria, which allows them to survive in diverse and often harsh environments.
Explain the ecological roles of lichens, such as their ability to colonize bare rocks and soil, contributing to soil formation through the breakdown of substrates and accumulation of organic matter.
Discuss how lichens serve as bioindicators of air quality because they are sensitive to air pollution, thus helping monitor environmental health.
Define algae as a diverse group of photosynthetic organisms found in aquatic and terrestrial habitats, ranging from microscopic forms to large seaweeds.
Highlight the importance of algae in nature by emphasizing their role as primary producers in aquatic ecosystems, producing oxygen through photosynthesis and forming the base of the food web for many aquatic organisms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lichens as Symbiotic Organisms

Lichens are symbiotic associations between fungi and photosynthetic partners, usually algae or cyanobacteria. This relationship allows lichens to colonize harsh environments, contributing to soil formation and nutrient cycling. They serve as bioindicators of air quality due to their sensitivity to pollution.
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Ecological Roles of Lichens

Lichens play a crucial role in ecosystems by stabilizing soil, preventing erosion, and providing food and habitat for various organisms. They contribute to nitrogen fixation when cyanobacteria are involved, enriching nutrient-poor environments and supporting plant growth.
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Importance of Algae in Nature

Algae are primary producers in aquatic ecosystems, performing photosynthesis to produce oxygen and organic matter. They form the base of many food webs, supporting diverse aquatic life. Additionally, algae contribute to carbon fixation and are used in biotechnology and industry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mixed culture of Escherichia coli and Penicillium chrysogenum is inoculated onto the following culture media. On which medium would you expect each to grow? Why?

a. 0.5% peptone in tap water

b. 10% glucose in tap water

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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Textbook Question

Identify the structures of this eukaryote, which has an affinity for keratin.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:

1. metacercaria

2. redia

3. adult

4. miracidium

5. cercaria

If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

e. 5

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?

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Textbook Question

Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?

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