Complete the following table.

Textbook Question
Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
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Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
Briefly discuss the importance of lichens in nature. Briefly discuss the importance of algae in nature.
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte
Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. Conidiophore formation
b. Conidiospore germination
c. Ascus opening
d. Ascospore formation
e. Conidiospore release
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?