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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 6
Chapter 12, Problem 6

Complete the following table.
Table with three columns labeled Phylum, Method of Motility, and One Human Parasite, listing seven phyla with blank spaces for motility methods and parasites.

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Identify the parameters or variables that the table requires to be completed. Typically, in microbiology, such tables might involve data like bacterial growth phases, generation time, or cell counts at different times.
Determine the formulas or relationships relevant to the data. For example, if the table involves bacterial growth, use the formula for exponential growth: \(N_t = N_0 \times 2^{(t/g)}\), where \(N_t\) is the number of cells at time \(t\), \(N_0\) is the initial number of cells, and \(g\) is the generation time.
Use the given data points in the table to substitute into the formulas. For instance, if you know the initial cell count and the time elapsed, you can calculate the number of cells at that time using the growth formula.
Calculate any missing values step-by-step by rearranging the formulas if necessary. For example, if you need to find generation time \(g\), rearrange the formula to \(g = \frac{t}{\log_2 (N_t / N_0)}\).
Fill in the table with the calculated values, ensuring units are consistent and double-check your calculations for accuracy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Classification and Taxonomy

Understanding how microorganisms are classified based on characteristics such as morphology, genetic makeup, and metabolic properties is essential. Taxonomy helps organize microbes into groups like bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses, which is crucial for completing classification tables.
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Microbial Physiology and Metabolism

Knowledge of microbial metabolic pathways, energy sources, and growth requirements is important to fill in details about microbial functions. This includes understanding aerobic vs. anaerobic respiration, fermentation, and nutrient utilization.
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Microscopy and Staining Techniques

Familiarity with methods used to observe and differentiate microbes, such as Gram staining and microscopy, aids in identifying structural features. These techniques provide key information often required in classification tables.
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