Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

19. Innate Immunity

Introduction to the Complement System

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to the Complement System

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2
Problem

What does the word “complement” mean in the name complement system?

3
Problem

Which of the following are results of activation of the complement system?

1. Removal or destruction of microbes.              2. Inflammation.                  3. Production of antibodies.

4

concept

Proteins of the Complement System

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

If the complement proteins are always present in the body, then why are the results of the complement system not always occurring?

6
Problem

Place the steps of the complement system in the correct order (Order steps 1-3).

_____ Opsonization, cell lysis of microbes, or inflammation occurs.

_____ C3 convertase splits C3 into C3a and C3b.

_____ C3a and C3b recruit other complement proteins to create an immune response.

Was this helpful ?
0
7

concept

Map of the Lesson on the Complement System

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

How do the three pathways of the complement system differ?

9
Problem

The possible effects of the lectin pathway of the complement system are?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.