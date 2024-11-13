Radical polymerization is a process that transforms alkenes into polymers through the action of radical initiators, which can be activated by heat or ultraviolet (UV) light. In this reaction, an alkene reacts with a peroxide, a compound characterized by the general formula R-O-O-R, where R can be hydrogen or a carbon group. A common example of a peroxide used in this process is benzoyl peroxide.

The initiation of the polymerization occurs when the peroxide is exposed to heat or UV light, leading to the formation of free radicals. These radicals then react with the alkene, resulting in the creation of a new radical that can further react with additional alkene molecules. This process continues, forming a chain of repeating units, represented by the variable n, which signifies the number of times the unit is repeated in the polymer structure.

The mechanism of radical polymerization shares similarities with the free radical halogenation of alkanes, involving similar steps such as initiation, propagation, and termination. Understanding these steps is crucial for grasping how radical polymerization operates and how it can be controlled to produce various types of polymers.