After having a surgery, a patient develops an infection and soon experiences chest pain, cough, and fluid accumulation in the lungs. Which diagnosis best explains these symptoms?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
- Ch.11 Infectious Diseases2h 7m
Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about tuberculosis is incorrect?
A
Majority of people with TB do not have symptoms and are not contagious.
B
TB is caused by a bacterial infection and is easily treated with a few doses of antibiotics.
C
World Health Organization estimates that a quarter of the world’s population has latent TB.
D
TB is highly contagious and is spread through respiratory droplets from infected people.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what tuberculosis (TB) is — a disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affecting the lungs but can affect other parts of the body.
Step 2: Review the nature of TB infection — differentiate between latent TB infection (where the person is infected but shows no symptoms and is not contagious) and active TB disease (where symptoms appear and the person can spread the infection).
Step 3: Analyze the statements given: identify which ones correctly describe TB, such as the fact that many people have latent TB without symptoms and that TB spreads through respiratory droplets.
Step 4: Focus on the statement about treatment — TB requires a long course of multiple antibiotics over several months, not just a few doses, to effectively cure the disease and prevent resistance.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one claiming TB is easily treated with a few doses of antibiotics, because proper treatment is more complex and prolonged.
