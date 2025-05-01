A public official is advising residents of a rural region affected by frequent floods to get vaccinated against a type of hepatitis that is commonly transmitted by ingesting contaminated water. Which hepatitis is most likely the concern in this scenario?
Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
- Ch.11 Infectious Diseases2h 7m
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses
Multiple Choice
Select incorrect statement about viral infections.
A
Influenza can be treated with antibiotics while COVID-19 cannot.
B
Common cold is mainly caused by coronaviruses and rhinoviruses.
C
SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses are transmittable through respiratory droplets in the air.
D
Pneumonia is a common complication from influenza and COVID-19 diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that viral infections are caused by viruses, and antibiotics are designed to treat bacterial infections, not viral ones.
Step 2: Review the statement 'Influenza can be treated with antibiotics while COVID-19 cannot.' Since influenza is caused by a virus, antibiotics are generally ineffective against it; antibiotics may only be used if there is a secondary bacterial infection.
Step 3: Examine the other statements: 'Common cold is mainly caused by coronaviruses and rhinoviruses,' which is true because these viruses are common causes of cold symptoms.
Step 4: Consider the transmission modes: both SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) and influenza viruses spread through respiratory droplets, making the statement about their transmission correct.
Step 5: Recognize that pneumonia can be a complication of both influenza and COVID-19, so that statement is also correct.
