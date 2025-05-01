Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Intro to Psychological Health
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Brian has tried multiple times to quit smoking and each time he has failed. Without a desired plan or support he eventually quits trying to give up the habit. This pattern of behavior represents which of the following?
A
Acceptance
B
High self-efficacy
C
Resilience
D
Learned Helplessness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Learned Helplessness': This term refers to a psychological condition where an individual feels powerless to change a situation due to repeated failures, leading to a lack of motivation to try again.
Analyze Brian's behavior: Brian has attempted to quit smoking multiple times but has failed each time. Over time, he has stopped trying altogether, which indicates a sense of giving up.
Identify the absence of key factors: Brian lacks a desired plan or support system, which are critical for successfully overcoming challenges like quitting smoking. This further reinforces his sense of helplessness.
Compare the options provided: Acceptance refers to coming to terms with a situation, which does not apply here. High self-efficacy involves confidence in one's ability to succeed, which Brian does not exhibit. Resilience refers to the ability to bounce back from setbacks, which is also not evident in Brian's case.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Learned Helplessness': Based on the pattern of behavior described, Brian's situation aligns with the concept of learned helplessness, as he has stopped trying due to repeated failures and lack of support.
Watch next
Master What is Psychological Health? Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning