Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Intro to Psychological Health
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Elena plans to attend her local university in the coming fall. She will be living in dorms and away from home for the first time. In the dorms she will experience new levels of freedom, but more exposure to new people, customs and ideas. She will be expected to craft her own daily schedules and maintain a high level of self-governance. For a person who is psychologically healthy like Elena, which of the following is an expected response:
A
Self-isolation from family and old friends.
B
Acceptance that she will fail and be unable to function efficiently through this new experience.
C
Search for any person or student willing to accept her.
D
Acknowledge the levels of anxiety that may come from this new experience.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: Elena is transitioning to a new environment where she will experience increased independence, exposure to diverse people and ideas, and the need to manage her own schedule. This is a significant life change that can bring both challenges and opportunities.
Identify the key concept: The question is about how a psychologically healthy person, like Elena, is expected to respond to this new experience. Psychological health involves the ability to adapt to change, manage emotions, and maintain a balanced perspective.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each response option to determine which aligns with the characteristics of a psychologically healthy individual. For example, self-isolation, acceptance of failure, or seeking validation from anyone may indicate maladaptive responses, while acknowledging anxiety reflects self-awareness and emotional intelligence.
Focus on the correct response: Acknowledging anxiety is a healthy and expected response because it demonstrates self-awareness. It is normal to feel some level of anxiety when facing new experiences, and recognizing this emotion is the first step toward managing it effectively.
Conclude with the rationale: A psychologically healthy person like Elena would not deny or suppress her feelings but instead acknowledge them and take proactive steps to adapt to her new environment. This might include seeking support, building a routine, and gradually becoming comfortable with her new surroundings.
Watch next
Master What is Psychological Health? Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning