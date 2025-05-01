Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Intro to Psychological Health
Multiple Choice
Matthew has a strong sense of worth, is practical in his approach to challenges, knows his limitations, but doesn’t allow them to override his desire to succeed. These are signs of having a high level of:
A
Self-gratitude
B
Self-doubt
C
Self-esteem
D
Self-depreciation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics described in the problem: Matthew has a strong sense of worth, is practical, knows his limitations, and maintains a desire to succeed despite those limitations.
Review the definitions of the terms provided as answer choices: Self-gratitude, Self-doubt, Self-esteem, and Self-depreciation.
Recognize that 'self-gratitude' refers to being thankful for oneself, which does not align with the traits described in the problem.
Identify that 'self-doubt' involves a lack of confidence, which contradicts Matthew's strong sense of worth and practicality.
Conclude that 'self-esteem' is the correct answer, as it refers to having confidence in one's worth and abilities, which matches the description of Matthew's traits.
