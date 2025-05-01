Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.2 Psychological Health
Intro to Psychological Health
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Joe’s decision to ask Adam for advice in how to study for his upcoming final best represents which of the following?
A
Mental Health
B
Social Health
C
Emotional Health
D
Spiritual Health
E
Physical Health
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given health dimensions: Mental Health, Social Health, Emotional Health, Spiritual Health, and Physical Health. For example, Social Health refers to the ability to form and maintain healthy relationships and seek support when needed.
Analyze the scenario: Joe is seeking advice from Adam, which involves communication and interaction with another person.
Determine which health dimension is most relevant to the act of seeking advice. This action demonstrates Joe's ability to connect with others and utilize his social network for support.
Eliminate the other options by considering their definitions. For instance, Emotional Health involves managing emotions, while Physical Health pertains to the body’s physical condition, neither of which directly applies to seeking advice.
Conclude that the correct answer is Social Health, as it aligns with the behavior described in the scenario.
Watch next
Master What is Psychological Health? Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning