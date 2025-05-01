Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Types of Cancers
Multiple Choice
Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer in both men and women. Which of the following statements is incorrect about colorectal cancer?
A
Smoking and alcohol use increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
B
Colorectal cancer can be diagnosed using stool tests and colonoscopy.
C
Colorectal cancer is treated with a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.
D
Having colon polyps does not increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
