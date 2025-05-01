Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Ch.10 Major Diseases
Types of Cancers
Struggling with Personal Health & Wellness?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about prostate cancer is correct?
A
Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of prostate cancer in the United States.
B
The risk of prostate cancer increases with age.
C
Having a father-in-law with prostate cancer increases an individual’s risk of prostate cancer.
D
Prostate cancer is easily diagnosed with a pelvic X-ray.
Watch next
Master Types of Cancer Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning