Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness
Principles of Physical Training
Multiple Choice
Hamilton is training for the local marathon that is 4 months away. To ensure he finishes it in record time he follows a strict 15-week training schedule. Week 1 he starts with a 30-minute light run and with each successive week he increases both his running time and overall pace. What principle of physical training is being followed for the upcoming marathon?
A
Specificity
B
Reversibility
C
Individuality
D
Progressive Overload
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Progressive Overload: This principle states that to improve physical fitness, the body must be gradually challenged by increasing the intensity, duration, or frequency of exercise over time.
Analyze the scenario: Hamilton is progressively increasing both his running time and pace each week, which aligns with the principle of gradually challenging the body to adapt and improve.
Compare with other principles: Specificity refers to training specific to the goal (e.g., running for a marathon), Reversibility refers to losing fitness when training stops, and Individuality refers to tailoring training to personal needs. None of these fully describe Hamilton's gradual increase in effort.
Relate the principle to the training schedule: The 15-week plan demonstrates a structured approach to progressively overload Hamilton's body, ensuring he builds endurance and speed for the marathon.
Conclude that the principle being followed is Progressive Overload, as it best matches the described training method of gradually increasing effort over time.
