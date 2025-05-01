Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Planning a Healthy Diet
Multiple Choice
A recipe for pan seared steak with garlic butter made with 1 pound of New York strip steak represents 4 servings. If you wish to make 22 servings for a family BBQ, how many ounces of steak will be needed? (1 pound = 16 ounces).
A
22 oz
B
88 oz
C
16 oz
D
30 oz
E
113 oz
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the amount of steak required for one serving by dividing the total weight of the steak in the recipe (1 pound) by the number of servings it represents (4 servings). Use the conversion 1 pound = 16 ounces to express the weight in ounces.
Calculate the weight of steak needed for one serving by dividing 16 ounces by 4 servings.
Multiply the weight of steak needed for one serving by the desired number of servings (22 servings) to find the total weight of steak required.
Ensure the final weight is expressed in ounces, as the problem specifies the answer in this unit.
Double-check the calculation to confirm the total weight of steak required matches the desired number of servings.
