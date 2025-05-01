Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics
Planning a Healthy Diet
Multiple Choice
The statement “an adequate amount of calcium combined with a well-balanced diet may lower your risks of developing osteoporosis later in life” is an example of which type of claim?
A
Health Claim
B
Structure Claim
C
Nutrient Claim
D
Implied Claim
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the different types of claims: A Health Claim links a nutrient or food to a reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition. A Structure Claim describes the role of a nutrient in the body but does not mention disease. A Nutrient Claim highlights the level of a nutrient in a product (e.g., 'low fat'). An Implied Claim suggests a benefit without explicitly stating it.
Analyze the statement provided: 'An adequate amount of calcium combined with a well-balanced diet may lower your risks of developing osteoporosis later in life.'
Identify the key elements in the statement: It mentions calcium (a nutrient), a well-balanced diet, and a potential reduction in the risk of osteoporosis (a disease).
Determine which type of claim directly connects a nutrient or food to a reduced risk of disease. This matches the definition of a Health Claim.
Conclude that the statement is an example of a Health Claim because it explicitly links calcium intake and a balanced diet to a reduced risk of osteoporosis.
