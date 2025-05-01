Multiple Choice
Which of the following is incorrect about the function of the immune system?
Antigens are parts of pathogens that the immune system is unable to identify.
Inflammation is only caused when a pathogen evades the immune system.
The innate immune system uses B and T cells to fight and kill pathogens.
The adaptive immune system uses antibodies to mark pathogens for destruction.
