Multiple Choice
Which of the following is incorrect about controllable risk factors of infection?
Climate change can increase the risk of direct cross-species transmission by forcing animal migration.
The risk of infections for individuals with chronic diseases is the same as healthy individuals.
Healthcare workers have a higher risk of infection than people in other professions.
Lack of sleep and chronic stress increase the likelihood of infection by weakening the immune system.
