Multiple Choice
Which of the following is correct about hard-to-control risk factors of infection?
The risk of infection from any pathogens depends on the immune strength of an individual.
Physical activity decreases the risk of severe illness from infections.
Balanced nutrition helps maintain gut microbiome and reduces the risk of infection.
Poor personal hygiene only increases the risk of infections for people with weak immune system.
