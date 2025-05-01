Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
- Ch.11 Infectious Diseases2h 7m
Ch.11 Infectious Diseases
HIV and AIDS
Struggling with Personal Health?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following about HIV is incorrect?
A
A gay man in a monogamous relationship has a lower risk of contracting HIV than a college student having unprotected sex with multiple partners.
B
Human immunodeficiency virus causes AIDS.
C
HIV is not highly contagious.
D
Absence of any visible symptoms means person is not infected with HIV.
E
A person with Kaposi’s sarcoma is characteristic of being infected with HIV and having progressed to AIDS.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of HIV and how it is transmitted. HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is a virus that attacks the immune system and can lead to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). It is primarily transmitted through unprotected sexual contact, sharing needles, or from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding.
Step 2: Analyze the risk factors mentioned. A gay man in a monogamous relationship generally has a lower risk of contracting HIV compared to a college student having unprotected sex with multiple partners because the number of partners and protection use directly affect exposure risk.
Step 3: Recognize that HIV is not highly contagious in casual contact. It requires specific routes of transmission, so statements about it not being highly contagious are accurate.
Step 4: Understand that absence of visible symptoms does not mean a person is not infected with HIV. HIV can be present and transmissible even when no symptoms are visible, especially during the early stages or the asymptomatic period.
Step 5: Know that Kaposi’s sarcoma is a type of cancer often associated with AIDS, indicating advanced HIV infection and immune system compromise.
Watch next
Master Introduction to HIV Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
0