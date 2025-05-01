Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
- Ch.11 Infectious Diseases2h 7m
Types of STIs
Types of STIs
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true about gonorrhea?
A
Gonorrhea only affects the genital area.
B
Gonorrhea is a curable infection that can be reversed with antibiotics.
C
Penicillin is the primary antibiotic used in the treatment of gonorrhea.
D
Not treating gonorrhea will lead to neurological defects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what gonorrhea is — it is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae.
Step 2: Recognize that gonorrhea can affect multiple areas of the body, including the genital tract, rectum, and throat, so the statement that it only affects the genital area is false.
Step 3: Know that gonorrhea is generally curable with the appropriate use of antibiotics, making the statement about it being a curable infection correct.
Step 4: Be aware that penicillin is no longer the primary antibiotic used to treat gonorrhea due to antibiotic resistance; current treatment guidelines recommend other antibiotics.
Step 5: Understand that untreated gonorrhea can lead to serious complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility, but neurological defects are more commonly associated with untreated syphilis, not gonorrhea.
