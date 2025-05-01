Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
What is Health?
Multiple Choice
Determine if each of the following statements is true (T) or false (F).
a) ____ A person’s socioeconomic status has no impact on their life expectancy.
b) ____ Access to proper nutrition represents environmental wellness.
c) ____ A lower rate of survival for infants means a higher rate for life expectancy.
d) ____ Advancements in medical procedures has led to an increase in life expectancy.
A
a) F b) F c) F d) F
B
a) F b) F c) F d) T
C
a) F b) T c) F d) T
D
a) T b) T c) T d) T
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of socioeconomic status and its impact on life expectancy. Socioeconomic status influences access to healthcare, education, and living conditions, which are critical factors in determining life expectancy. Evaluate whether the statement aligns with this understanding.
Step 2: Analyze the relationship between access to proper nutrition and environmental wellness. Environmental wellness includes factors like access to clean water, nutritious food, and a safe living environment. Determine if the statement correctly associates proper nutrition with environmental wellness.
Step 3: Examine the correlation between infant survival rates and life expectancy. A lower infant survival rate typically decreases the average life expectancy of a population. Assess whether the statement reflects this relationship accurately.
Step 4: Consider the role of advancements in medical procedures in increasing life expectancy. Medical advancements, such as improved treatments and technologies, have historically contributed to longer lifespans. Verify if the statement is consistent with this fact.
Step 5: Compare the provided answer options with the analysis of each statement. Match the correct answers based on the explanations for each statement and select the option that aligns with the reasoning.
