Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Mastering Your Health Behaviors
Multiple Choice
Rodrigo is confident in their ability to succeed in losing 15 lbs. However, they had a minor setback due to eating fast food 3 times this week. Rodrigo adjusts their approach and continues to work out as planned. Based on this, Rodrigo:
A
relies on rewards
B
demonstrates external locus of control
C
is countering
D
demonstrates self-efficacy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-efficacy: Self-efficacy refers to an individual's belief in their ability to succeed in specific situations or accomplish a task. It plays a significant role in how goals, tasks, and challenges are approached.
Analyze Rodrigo's situation: Rodrigo is confident in their ability to lose 15 lbs, which indicates a strong belief in their capacity to achieve this goal. This confidence is a key indicator of self-efficacy.
Consider the setback: Despite eating fast food three times in a week, Rodrigo adjusts their approach and continues to work out as planned. This demonstrates resilience and a belief in their ability to overcome obstacles, further supporting the concept of self-efficacy.
Eliminate other options: Rewards involve using incentives to motivate behavior, which is not the focus here. External locus of control refers to attributing outcomes to external factors, but Rodrigo's confidence and adjustments show internal control. Countering involves replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthier ones, but the scenario emphasizes belief in success rather than specific behavior replacement.
Conclude that Rodrigo demonstrates self-efficacy: Based on their confidence, resilience, and ability to adjust their approach, Rodrigo exemplifies self-efficacy in this situation.
