Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health
Mastering Your Health Behaviors
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a key strategy for successful behavior change?
A
Setting specific and attainable goals that are relevant to your situation.
B
Seeking social environments that reinforce the behavior you are trying to break, as exposure can increase motivation.
C
Breaking down target behavior into smaller, manageable parts.
D
Learning from failure by identifying what went wrong and adjusting goals and strategies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of behavior change. Behavior change involves adopting new habits or modifying existing ones to improve health and wellness. Key strategies typically include setting goals, creating supportive environments, and learning from setbacks.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the question. Identify which strategies align with effective behavior change principles and which do not.
Step 3: Evaluate the first option: 'Setting specific and attainable goals that are relevant to your situation.' This is a well-established strategy for behavior change, as specific and realistic goals provide clarity and motivation.
Step 4: Evaluate the second option: 'Seeking social environments that reinforce the behavior you are trying to break, as exposure can increase motivation.' This statement contradicts effective behavior change principles. Being in environments that reinforce negative behaviors can hinder progress rather than motivate change.
Step 5: Evaluate the remaining options: 'Breaking down target behavior into smaller, manageable parts' and 'Learning from failure by identifying what went wrong and adjusting goals and strategies.' Both are effective strategies for behavior change, as they promote gradual progress and adaptability.
