Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Tobacco Overview
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true when it comes to the trend in smoking for college students?
A
Increasing.
B
Decreasing.
C
Have remained constant for the past 25 years.
D
Have remained constant for the past decade.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the trend in smoking habits among college students over time. This requires analyzing patterns or data related to smoking behavior.
Identify the key terms: 'Increasing,' 'Decreasing,' 'Have remained constant for the past 25 years,' and 'Have remained constant for the past decade.' These options describe different possible trends in smoking behavior.
Consider the broader context of health and wellness: Smoking trends are often influenced by public health campaigns, policy changes (e.g., smoking bans, increased taxes on tobacco), and shifts in societal attitudes toward smoking.
Research or recall relevant data: In recent years, smoking rates among young adults, including college students, have generally been decreasing due to increased awareness of health risks, the rise of alternative products like vaping, and stricter regulations on tobacco products.
Evaluate the options based on the trend: Based on the understanding of the trend (decreasing smoking rates), select the option that aligns with this pattern. In this case, the correct answer is 'Decreasing.'
