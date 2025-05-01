Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Tobacco Overview
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about nicotine exposure is true?
A
Short-term nicotine use acts as a depressant to decrease a person’s appetite.
B
Nicotine is a non-addictive colorless substance that is one of many substances in tobacco smoke
C
After 3 months a person’s withdrawal from nicotine will be more intense than the third week.
D
It can lead to an increase in blood pressure and heart rate.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of nicotine exposure. Nicotine is a chemical compound found in tobacco products, and it is known for its addictive properties. It affects the central nervous system and has both short-term and long-term health effects.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Short-term nicotine use acts as a depressant to decrease a person’s appetite.' This is incorrect because nicotine is a stimulant, not a depressant. While it may suppress appetite, it does so by stimulating the central nervous system, not by acting as a depressant.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Nicotine is a non-addictive colorless substance that is one of many substances in tobacco smoke.' This is incorrect because nicotine is highly addictive. It is also colorless in its pure form, but its addictive nature is a key characteristic.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'After 3 months a person’s withdrawal from nicotine will be more intense than the third week.' This is incorrect because nicotine withdrawal symptoms typically peak within the first few days to weeks and gradually decrease over time. By 3 months, withdrawal symptoms are generally less intense.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'It can lead to an increase in blood pressure and heart rate.' This is correct because nicotine stimulates the release of adrenaline, which increases heart rate and blood pressure. This is a well-documented physiological effect of nicotine exposure.
