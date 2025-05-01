Prealgebra
Improve your experience by picking them
244\(\frac{24}{4}\)
254\(\frac{25}{4}\)
234\(\frac{23}{4}\)
256\(\frac{25}{6}\)
Master Types Of Fractions Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine the value of the following fractions.
140\(\frac{14}{0}\)
Represent the indicated position on the number line using an improper fraction.
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)