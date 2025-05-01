- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Hyperbolas at the Origin: Videos & Practice Problems
Hyperbolas at the Origin Practice Problems
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Center: (3, - 1);
Focus: (9, - 1);
Vertex: (7, - 1)
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Foci: (- 5, 0), (5, 0);
Vertices (- 1, 0), (1, 0)
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola x2/25 - y2 = 1
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the foci after graphing the hyperbola (x+1)2/36 - (y-2)2/64 =1
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
What is the key difference in the standard form equations of hyperbolas and ellipses?
Given the hyperbola equation (x^2/16) - (y^2/9) = 1, what is the orientation of the hyperbola?
For the hyperbola (y^2/25) - (x^2/9) = 1, calculate the coordinates of the vertices.
For the hyperbola (x^2/9) - (y^2/4) = 1, what are the equations of the asymptotes?
Match the hyperbola equation (x^2/1) - (y^2/4) = 1 to its graph. Which of the following characteristics should the graph have?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the graphing technique for a vertical hyperbola?
If a hyperbola has the equation (x^2/25) - (y^2/16) = 1, what are the values of a and b?
Determine the orientation of the hyperbola given by the equation (y^2/49) - (x^2/36) = 1.