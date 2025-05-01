- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Understanding Polynomial Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Understanding Polynomial Functions Practice Problems
Justify that the polynomial f(x) = x3 + 4x - 3 has a real zero in between 0 and 1 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.
Identify the zeros of the given polynomial function and state their multiplicities. Describe also how the graph behaves with the x-axis.
f(x) = x3 + 8x2 - 9x - 72
Determine if the following function is a polynomial or not. If it is, what is its degree?
f(x) = x1/5 - 5x6 + 1
For the following function, graph and identify its domain's open intervals for which the function is increasing or decreasing. f(x) = (1/5)(x + 5)4 - 5
Consider the function f(x) = -(x - 4)2 + 6 and find the largest open interval of the domain at which the function is increasing and decreasing.
For the following polynomial function, determine whether the real zero satisfies the given condition or not.
f(x) = 4x5 - 3x4 + 5x3 - 7x2 + 12x - 11; no real zero greater than 4
A cardboard has a dimension of 100 cm by 70 cm. This will be turned into a storage box by cutting squares from each of its corners and folding up its sides. The squares will be of the same dimensions. Let x be the length, in centimeters, of the side of each square to be cut. Determine the value of x that will maximize the volume of the storage box by using the table feature of a graphing utility. Express your answer in two decimal places.
What is the degree and leading coefficient of the polynomial f(x) = 4x^3 - x^2 + 2x - 5?
What is the end behavior of the polynomial f(x) = -3x^4 + 2x^3 - x + 5 as x approaches infinity?
What is the maximum number of turning points for the polynomial f(x) = x^5 - 3x^4 + 2x^3?
Which of the following is the correct graph for the polynomial f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 + 2x?
A company models its profit using the polynomial P(x) = -2x^3 + 5x^2 + 3x - 4, where x is the number of units sold. What is the maximum number of turning points in the profit model, and what does this imply about the company's profit behavior?