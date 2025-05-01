- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Continuity: Videos & Practice Problems
Continuity Practice Problems
Using a visual tracing tool, how can you determine if a function is continuous at x = 3?
Which type of discontinuity is characterized by a sudden change in the function's value, often seen in piecewise functions?
Calculate the limit of f(x) = |x|/x as x approaches 0 from both sides. Is the function continuous at x = 0?
Consider the piecewise function f(x) = {x^2 for x < 1, 2x + 1 for x ≥ 1}. Is the function continuous at x = 1?
For the function f(x) = (x^2 - 9)/(x - 3), find the x-value where the function is discontinuous.
For the function f(x) = (x^2 - 4)/(x - 2), identify the type of discontinuity at x = 2.
Evaluate the continuity of the piecewise function f(x) = {3x + 1 for x < 0, x^2 for x ≥ 0} at x = 0.
If you can trace a graph at x = 5 without lifting your pen, what does this indicate about the function at that point?
Which type of discontinuity is characterized by a gap in the graph where the function is not defined, often seen in rational functions?
Calculate the limit of f(x) = (x^2 - 4)/(x - 2) as x approaches 2 from both sides. Is the function continuous at x = 2?
Consider the piecewise function f(x) = {x^2 for x < 2, 3x - 4 for x ≥ 2}. Is the function continuous at x = 2?
For the function f(x) = (x^2 - 16)/(x - 4), find the x-value where the function is discontinuous.
For the function f(x) = (x^2 - 9)/(x - 3), identify the type of discontinuity at x = 3.