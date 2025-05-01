- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems
Finding Limits Algebraically Practice Problems
What is the limit of the polynomial function f(x) = x^3 - 2x^2 + x - 5 as x approaches 2?
Evaluate the limit of the function f(x) = (sqrt(x) - 2) / (x - 4) as x approaches 4.
Determine the limit of the function f(x) = (x^2 - 9) / (x^2 - x - 6) as x approaches 3.
Under what condition can direct substitution be used to find the limit of a rational function?
Which of the following functions requires additional steps to find the limit as x approaches 2?
Evaluate the limit of the function f(x) = (sqrt(x) - 3) / (x - 9) as x approaches 9.
Determine the limit of the function f(x) = (x^2 - 4x + 4) / (x^2 - 2x) as x approaches 2.
Under what condition can direct substitution be used to find the limit of a rational function?
Which of the following functions requires additional steps to find the limit as x approaches 2?