- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Limits Practice Problems
Express the limit of f(x) = x^2 as x approaches 3 from the left using limit notation.
Given the graph of f(x), determine the limit of f(x) as x approaches 2 if the graph shows a hole at x = 2 and the y-value approaches 5 from both sides.
Using a table of values, find the limit of f(x) = 1/x as x approaches 0 from the right.
A car is approaching a stop sign and its speed is given by the function v(t) = 10 - 2t, where t is time in seconds. What is the limit of the car's speed as it reaches the stop sign at t = 5 seconds?
Given a table of values and a graph for f(x), determine if the limit of f(x) as x approaches 4 exists if the table shows values approaching 7 from the left and 9 from the right.
Express the limit of f(x) = 1/x as x approaches 0 from the left using limit notation.
Given the graph of f(x), determine the limit of f(x) as x approaches -1 if the graph shows a jump discontinuity at x = -1 with y-values approaching 3 from the left and 5 from the right.
Using a table of values, find the limit of f(x) = sqrt(x) as x approaches 4 from the left.
For the piecewise function f(x) = {2x + 1 for x < 0, x^2 for x >= 0}, what is the limit of f(x) as x approaches 0?
A scientist is measuring the temperature of a chemical reaction over time, given by T(t) = 100 - 5t, where t is time in minutes. What is the limit of the temperature as the reaction reaches 20 minutes?
Given a table of values and a graph for f(x), determine if the limit of f(x) as x approaches 6 exists if the table shows values approaching 10 from the left and 12 from the right.