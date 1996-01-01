5. Learning
Applications of Classical Conditioning
Whenever you take a shower in your bathroom at home, the water in the shower turns icy cold just as the toilet in another bathroom is flushed, causing you to cringe. After several such experiences, you find that you tend to cringe whenever you hear a toilet flush, even when you are not in the shower. In this example of classical conditioning, what is the unconditioned stimulus?
At the end of the first day of kindergarten and the entire week thereafter, Jeremiah's teacher exclaimed, 'You may all leave' just after the sounding of a loud bell. On the first day of the second week of school, Jeremiah immediately left the room just as the school bell rang, without any notice from his teacher. In this example, what is the conditioned response?
Dr. Rubio is conducting an experiment in classical conditioning. Shortly after playing music, she places a loaf of bread on the window sill outside her office window. After doing this a number of times, she notices that now, just as she begins to play her music, several birds fly to her window even before she presents the bread. In this example, what is the conditioned stimulus?
Theo gets excited whenever he finds a quarter lying on the ground outside. While walking home from school one day, Theo noticed a shiny round object lying on the sidewalk and became very excited. He soon realized that the object was a bottle cap and his excitement quickly dissipated. Which of the following concepts is demonstrated in this example?