Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
The Hindbrain
Multiple Choice
After a mild car accident, Joel had a hard time walking in a straight line. He also began struggling with tasks like buttoning his shirt, writing, and feeding himself (often bumping his cheek or chin with his spoon). All his extremities were unharmed, and the doctors believed he had a minor brain injury. Based on this description, what structure of the hindbrain may have been damaged?
A
Pons.
B
Medulla.
C
Reticular Formation.
D
Cerebellum.
