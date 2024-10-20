Brian is 25 years old and wants to take an intelligence test. Which of the following tests would be best for Brian to complete?
8. Cognition
Language Development
- Multiple Choice369views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Shelly took the Stanford-Binet test at age 10 and scored a mental age of 13. Using Stern's formula, her IQ is346views3rank
- Multiple Choice
If a test measures what it is supposed to measure, that test has493views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Standard deviation is the average variation of scores from the310views2rank
- Multiple Choice
A test can fail in validity and still755views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Dr. Armen gives to his students a test that assesses their learning styles. Two weeks later, Dr. Armen gives the same test to the same students to see if the results remain consistent. Dr. Armen appears to be interested in the _____ of the test.324views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Dovorah has deficits in her cognitive functioning. These limitations were not really recognized until she got to school and her learning difficulties became apparent. As an adult, she is a fairly concrete thinker, although she is capable of living independently with a small amount of regular assistance. Dovorah is probably best described as suffering from _____ intellectual disability.315views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Terman determined that gifted people437views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Daria has an IQ score of 160. Based on her IQ score alone, Daria could be considered1172views3rank
- Multiple Choice
'Michael painted the picture' and 'the picture was painted by Michael' have the same semantic meaning but different267views2rank
- Multiple Choice
In some languages, changing the _____ of a spoken word can change its entire meaning.307views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Derrick was given a test where he had to identify morphemes. In one particular case, he was asked to identify the number of morphemes in the word rescuer. If Derrick answered correctly, he was able to identify _____ morpheme(s).333views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The rhythm and emphasis of communicating is part of which language structure?275views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The system of rules for combining words and phrases to form grammatically correct sentences is831views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Five-year old Jordan is seeing a speech therapist in his preschool once a week because he has difficulty saying the 'r' sound in his own name. When he says his name, people think it sounds like 'jaw-dun.' From a language perspective, Jordan is having difficulty with a specific306views1rank