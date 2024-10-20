The _____ is the lowest level of stimulation that a person can consciously detect 50 percent of the time that the stimulation is present.
4. Sensation and Perception
Visual Anatomy
- Multiple Choice693views
- Multiple Choice
The tendency of the brain to stop attending to constant, unchanging information is known as966views
- Multiple Choice
Many people believe that some stimuli act upon the unconscious mind and influence behavior, a process called394views
- Multiple Choice
_____ is the way the brain deals with unchanging information from the environment.417views
- Multiple Choice
If a researcher finds that one drop of perfume diffused through a three-room apartment is the minimum amount of stimuli needed to notice the scent, then this would be a test of one's387views
- Multiple Choice
"Packets" of light waves are referred to as438views
- Multiple Choice
Color is largely determined by the945views
- Multiple Choice
Light bends as it passes through substances of different densities, a process known as398views
- Multiple Choice
As your lens hardens through aging, you may have trouble with494views
- Multiple Choice
The image projected on the retina is545views
- Multiple Choice
Full dark adaptation, such as going from constant light to sudden darkness when turning out one's bedroom lights, takes about _____ minutes.404views
- Multiple Choice
Thomas Young's theory of color vision821views
- Multiple Choice
Cones are the special cells responsible for475views
- Multiple Choice
In opponent-process theory, there are _____ primary colors.422views
- Multiple Choice
Mateo has trouble seeing colors because the cones in his eyes do not work properly. When Mateo does see color, he sees primarily in blues, yellows, and shades of gray and confuses reds and greens. Mateo suffers from381views