Why is it that people who live in Western cultures are more susceptible to the Müller-Lyer illusion than those who do not?
4. Sensation and Perception
Visual Anatomy
A child may see a dog and say, 'Cat!' because both animals have fur. When corrected, the child may change the scheme for cat to 'furry' and 'pointy ears.' This is an example of
Three-year-old Rosalie loves Kewpie dolls, so she decides to give one to her mother for a birthday present. Rosalie's behaivor demonstrates
Jean Piaget proposed that children become able to deal effectively with abstract concepts during the _____ stage of cognitive development.
In his theories of development, Jean Piaget focused primarily on
In an effort to understand what it means to be a girl, Maria creates the schema that all girls have long hair. When Maria meets Jared, a boy in her preschool who has long hair, Maria becomes confused. Maria's confusion may be due to a process Jean Piaget called
While talking with his Grandma on the phone, little Marcelo suddenly exclaims, 'Oh, look at that pretty red bird!' When his grandmother asks him to describe the bird, Marcelo says, 'Out there, out there! Right there, Grandma!' He finally gets frustrated and hangs up. This is an example of
By the end of Jean Piaget's sensorimotor stage, infants have fully developed a sense of
The visual cliff experiment demonstrated that babies have
In Jean Piaget's theory of cognitive development, _____ refers to the inability of a young child to mentally reverse an action.
Seeing a dog for the first time, Kenetra—whose family owns a cat—points and says "cat." Jean Piaget would say this is an example of
A 4-year-old watches her caregiver pour liquid from a short, wide glass into a tall, thin glass. She believes that there is now more liquid in the tall glass than there was in the short glass. Her conclusion is an example of
Five-year-old Johnny stole a piece of candy from the grocery store. Because he was not punished for stealing the candy, he believes it is okay to steal again. Johnny is in which stage of moral development?
Games such as peek-a-boo are important for infants because they help babies develop
In a social situation, an American may display anger outwardly by shouting or banging on a table, but a Japanese person may not show anger outwardly at all and remain calm. This is an example of