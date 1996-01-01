2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
csc M = - 8, cos M > 0
Enumerate the value of the other five trigonometric functions of M given the following trigonometric function and condition. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
csc M = - 8, cos M > 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sin M = - (3√7)/8, cos M = - 1/8
tan M = 3√7, cot M = (√7)/21
sec M = - (8√7)/21
tan M = 3√7, cot M = (√7)/21
sec M = - (8√7)/21
B
sin M = (3√7)/8, cos M = - 1/8
tan M = - 3√7, cot M = - (√7)/21
sec M = (8√7)/21
tan M = - 3√7, cot M = - (√7)/21
sec M = (8√7)/21
C
sin M = - 1/8, cos M = - (3√7)/8
tan M = (√7)/21, cot M = 3√7
sec M = - (8√7)/21
tan M = (√7)/21, cot M = 3√7
sec M = - (8√7)/21
D
sin M = - 1/8, cos M = (3√7)/8
tan M = - (√7)/21, cot M = - 3√7
sec M = (8√7)/21
tan M = - (√7)/21, cot M = - 3√7
sec M = (8√7)/21