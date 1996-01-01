7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car is traveling on a road that stretches along a north-south line. The bearing of a windmill from the car was measured N 48° E. After traveling 5.2 mi towards the north, another bearing was taken as N 64° E. Calculate the distance between the car and the windmill at the time when the first bearing was measured.
A car is traveling on a road that stretches along a north-south line. The bearing of a windmill from the car was measured N 48° E. After traveling 5.2 mi towards the north, another bearing was taken as N 64° E. Calculate the distance between the car and the windmill at the time when the first bearing was measured.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.2 mi
B
17.0 mi
C
18.4 mi
D
16.7 mi