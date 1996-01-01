7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A swimming champion is swimming across a river at a bearing of 122°. If she swims at 10 mph in still water, determine the resulting speed and the bearing of the champion. The speed of the current in the river is 3 mph and it is coming from the east.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bearing: 110°, Resulting speed: 7.6 mph
B
Bearing: 134°, Resulting speed: 7.6 mph
C
Bearing: 134°, Resulting speed: 12.6 mph
D
Bearing: 110°, Resulting speed: 12.6 mph