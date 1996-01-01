Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines

Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors

The Law of Cosines

Previous TopicNext Topic

Use the Law of Cosines to Solve Oblique Triangles

Practice this topic

Showing 19 of 19 practice

Solve Applied Problems Using the Law of Cosines

Use Heron's Formula to Find the Area of a Triangle